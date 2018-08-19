Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $500.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $529.10 million and the lowest is $479.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $206.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $120,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $130,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $141,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

