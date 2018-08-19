Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 314,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 287,535 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 836,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 23.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 66,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 84,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $70,322.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $91,049.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $999,668.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,971.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

