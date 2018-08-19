Yext Inc (YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will announce sales of $53.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.51 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Yext reported sales of $40.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $226.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.08 million to $226.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $296.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $289.72 million to $300.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Yext’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,189,757 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,881. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yext by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Yext by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Yext by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Yext has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.41.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

