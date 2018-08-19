Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Short Interest Update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,581,846 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the July 13th total of 3,043,659 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,261,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.89.

NYSE:AUY opened at $2.70 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $172,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 144.6% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 113,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 37.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 52.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 124,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 220.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 147,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 101,097 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

