Xylem (XYL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Xylem (NYSE:XYL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xylem earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.7400944739171 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,680.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,413,196.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,623 shares of company stock worth $2,084,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.