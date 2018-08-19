Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $224.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.63.

WYNN stock opened at $142.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.39. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 69.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $184,340,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $957,788,000 after acquiring an additional 641,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 491.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $104,737,000 after acquiring an additional 520,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $54,151,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $44,659,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

