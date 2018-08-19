Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,611 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $1,477,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Tobam raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 193,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 41.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 41,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $203.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.63.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.