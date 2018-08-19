WMIH (WMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of WMIH in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on WMIH in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WMIH in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.85 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.72.

WMIH opened at $1.57 on Thursday. WMIH has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMIH. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WMIH in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WMIH by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,188,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,935 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WMIH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WMIH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WMIH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

