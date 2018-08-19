WMIH (WMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of WMIH in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on WMIH in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WMIH in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.85 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.72.
WMIH opened at $1.57 on Thursday. WMIH has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.61.
WMIH Company Profile
WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
