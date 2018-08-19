Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Position Reduced by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,179,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 189,912 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 54.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 93,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 70,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.47 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 215.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Williams Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

In other news, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $347,967.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares in the company, valued at $767,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $1,030,952 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.