William J. Peters Sells 2,407 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 2,407 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $42,339.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William J. Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, July 9th, William J. Peters sold 3,250 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $53,495.00.

AMPH stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 116,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $801.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.