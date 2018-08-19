William J. Leatherberry Sells 45,000 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.65 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of NMI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of NMI by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of NMI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

