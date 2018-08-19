White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND opened at $103.11 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $107.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.