Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Increased by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 903.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after buying an additional 1,683,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,126,000 after buying an additional 1,482,573 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $45,500,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $38,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

WY opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

