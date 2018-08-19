Western Digital Corp (WDC) Holdings Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,057 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 16,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 10,140.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 437.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 32,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $106,944.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,008.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $288,193.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,164 shares of company stock worth $8,809,806 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

