WESFARMERS Ltd/ADR (WFAFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

WESFARMERS Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th.

Shares of WESFARMERS Ltd/ADR stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. WESFARMERS Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

WESFARMERS Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 801 Coles supermarkets; 883 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 89 hotels; 702 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

