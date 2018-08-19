WESFARMERS Ltd/ADR (WFAFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

WESFARMERS Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th.
Shares of WESFARMERS Ltd/ADR stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. WESFARMERS Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.
WESFARMERS Ltd/ADR Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for WESFARMERS Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESFARMERS Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.