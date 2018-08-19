WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $8.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $81,889.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Ann Wolf purchased 1,690 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 29,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 23,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

WCC opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.80. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

