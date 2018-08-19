Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $41,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $765.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.10 and a 1 year high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush cut their price objective on AutoZone from $750.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stephens raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AutoZone to $668.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $747.12.

In other news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $732,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total value of $1,543,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,016.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

