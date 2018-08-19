Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 293,152 Shares of Kirby Co. (KEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kirby were worth $44,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 15.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kirby by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 7.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 14.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kirby by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $201,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David R. Mosley sold 7,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $673,208.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,359 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE:KEX opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $802.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

