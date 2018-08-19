Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 83.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 11.4% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 239,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 54.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 86,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 196 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

