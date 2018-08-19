Waters (WAT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News headlines about Waters (NYSE:WAT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Waters earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.6125064602481 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $187.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Waters has a twelve month low of $177.58 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 18.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $409,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,547.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $2,919,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

