Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Washington Trust Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.8634282926115 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $59.25. 36,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,840. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Victor J. Orsinger II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Disanto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $226,296. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

