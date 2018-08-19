Washington Prime Group (WPG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Washington Prime Group earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2663118956227 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

WPG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,902. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.11 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.35%.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $149,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,936.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.