Walmart (WMT) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

“We believe the business remains healthy, with inventory in great shape (-3.4% in total), traffic increasing (+2.2%), and e- commerce accelerating (+40% growth). We remain BUY-rated and raise our PT to $110 from $100.”,” Guggenheim’s analyst wrote.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walmart to $168.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $98.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.25.

WMT stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $464,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.6% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $152,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

