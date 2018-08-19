Walmart (WMT) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

Walmart stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

