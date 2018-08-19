VTG (VT9) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($64.20) price target on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.75 ($63.35).

ETR:VT9 opened at €54.40 ($61.82) on Wednesday. VTG has a 1-year low of €29.05 ($33.01) and a 1-year high of €50.70 ($57.61).

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

