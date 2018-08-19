Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voya Prime Rate Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.1685916718077 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:PPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 373,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,355. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Voya Prime Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

