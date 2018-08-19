Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

VNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $81.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised Vornado Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.10.

VNO stock opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.88. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.78 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

