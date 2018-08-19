Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $19,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $276,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $307,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.78 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

