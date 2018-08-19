Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Director Sells $102,200.00 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,670.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE VSLR opened at $5.20 on Friday. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $640.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.41.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.30 million. Vivint Solar had a net margin of 67.35% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vivint Solar from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $884,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vivint Solar by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 535,308 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Vivint Solar by 217.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vivint Solar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vivint Solar by 54.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

