Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALDR. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 394,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 229,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $488,730.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $98,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,719.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,087 shares of company stock worth $1,785,094. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALDR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ:ALDR opened at $18.60 on Friday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01. analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

