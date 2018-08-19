Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 18,900 Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 106,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 791,307 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 108,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Nigel Travis sold 137,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $9,790,666.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 385,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,406,055.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maceda sold 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $510,634.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $271,097.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 739,693 shares of company stock worth $51,896,387. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.20%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

