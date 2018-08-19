Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,644,000 after purchasing an additional 177,632 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,855,000 after purchasing an additional 969,587 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 113.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 734,753 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 96.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 698,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 342,721 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 2.40. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Trex had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 18.48%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $925,352.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $236,116.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $1,807,589 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

