Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.17 Million Stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,204,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,449 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $27,042,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $14,300,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Xencor by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $4,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

In other Xencor news, insider Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $2,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Kuch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,651 shares of company stock worth $22,763,811 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. equities analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.