Vipshop (VIPS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Vipshop from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.73. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 226,160 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vipshop by 27.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,751,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,013 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 3.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 574,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.