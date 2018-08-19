Vincent J. Intrieri Buys 10,000 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RIG opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 99.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 136.9% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41,058 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

