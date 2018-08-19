Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 176,054 Shares of Macy’s Inc (M)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,054 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 10,087.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 78.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

