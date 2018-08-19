Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.51 Million Holdings in Raymond James (RJF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,970,000 after acquiring an additional 489,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,986,000 after buying an additional 322,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 622,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after buying an additional 311,461 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6,254.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $14,753,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

RJF stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

