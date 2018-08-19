Vical (VICL) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vical earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.5832920151086 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of VICL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 64,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,512. The company has a market cap of $29.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Vical has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Vical had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. analysts expect that Vical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICL shares. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Vical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 42,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,128.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 145,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $155,467.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 621,613 shares of company stock valued at $721,350. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection.

