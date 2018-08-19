VF Corp (VFC) Stake Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of VF worth $40,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of VF by 582.5% during the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 42,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of VF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 372,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,339,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,287,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on VF from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on VF to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded VF from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

In other news, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $6,453,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $5,533,093.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,441 shares of company stock worth $13,676,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. VF Corp has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

