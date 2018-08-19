Very Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV) Share Price

Media stories about Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) have trended very positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.52 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.3077977192988 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.56 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

