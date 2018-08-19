Veru (VERU) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Dawson James reissued a buy rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

VERU stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Veru had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veru stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. ACG Wealth owned about 0.14% of Veru at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

