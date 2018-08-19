Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,542,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 6.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $218,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 302,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 314,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 518,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 81,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

VZ opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

