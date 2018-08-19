Vectren (VVC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Vectren (NYSE:VVC) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vectren earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.5215122658623 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of VVC stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Vectren has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Vectren had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Vectren will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Vectren’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

