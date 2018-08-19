Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $762.70 Million

Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report $762.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $777.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.50 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $739.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.13.

Shares of VAR stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 674,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $98.34 and a 1-year high of $130.29.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $162,868.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $104,704.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,618 shares of company stock worth $420,550 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 228.6% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 229.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.