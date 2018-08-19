Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Position Lifted by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $79.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

