Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) is GenTrust LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GenTrust LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 8.0% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $47,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,665.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.