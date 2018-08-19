VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Shares Sold by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,646 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $14,872,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,646,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,477,000 after buying an additional 557,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter.

EMLC opened at $16.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

