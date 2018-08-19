ValuEngine Downgrades APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY) to Strong Sell

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $59.52.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless steel and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.