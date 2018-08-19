Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.76.

ADBE stock opened at $245.70 on Friday. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.95 and a 12-month high of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total transaction of $745,918.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,608,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,829. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

