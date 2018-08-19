Usca Ria LLC Has $973,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 592,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 2.3% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 3.2% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 114.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 4.2% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAT stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a 1 year low of $722.70 and a 1 year high of $1,007.01.

